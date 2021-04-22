Mango Animate Will Facilitate Making Videos with its New Text Video Creator

Mango Animate will release its anticipated text video creator software, which is free to use for all creators to utilize in their professional or personal endeavors. This software executes video conversion in just seconds after importing text. Mango Animate will offer this text video software as a service with both free and paid packages to choose from.

The new text video creator is able to convert imported text into a video file with rapid speed, after which editing can take place. There are several elements to choose from, especially with the premium version, so users can get started on projects quickly. After the video has been edited and personalized, it is ready for distribution to the desired social platform if need be. The entire process at its core only consists of two steps: importing the text and editing the video for the desired flair.

A vital feature of Mango Animate’s text video creator is the editing capabilities, simply due to the large number of elements that present themselves. Every aspect of the text, font, size, and color can be edited without having ever used the software in the past, as the controls are heavily user-friendly. Users can type it out from scratch on the text video creator itself if there is no prior file available. The software also utilizes a voice-over tool that seamlessly aligns audio with the imported text, so that every element in the video is in sync.

Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate says, “With the advanced functions and easy-to-use nature, this software makes video creation as quick as it is easy. This text video creator is designed to easily curate digital video content. There aren’t many similar products out there that can appeal to as many users as this new text video creator is soon to accomplish.”

Mango Animate is a young and innovative animation video and gif maker, full of creativity and passion for fun and lively animated videos. Packed with a rich library of free media and templates, Mango Animate offers ready-to-go tools and elements to create stunning animated videos for any use, from education to marketing, appealing to all age groups. The software is dedicated to making video creation more accessible to everyone.