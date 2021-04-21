California High School Students Will Find Inspiration to Lead for Social Impact

Driven to Lead: A Celebration of Social Good, Action, and Impact is coming up on April 29, 2021.

Safety Center will host a virtual leadership event on April 29, 2021 at 4pm to inspire high school students to identify solutions to social problems, reflect on their role in promoting community well-being, and find the courage to take initiative for social good.

This event shines a spotlight on the student leaders who participated in Safety Center’s Teen to Teen Safe Driving Campaigns sponsored by The Allstate Foundation through sharing their work and awarding prizes to students that led the top campaigns.

Guest speaker Dillon Mendes, an alumnus of the Top 35 under 35 global changemaker awards, the co-founder of the social enterprise, PickWaste (featured on CBC, CTV, and CityNews), and a TEDx & youth speaker, will share three major lessons that he has learned over the past number of years regarding impact creation. Firstly, the importance for young people to be their true authentic selves in a world that is telling them not to. Secondly, Dillon showcases the power of what can happen when a community comes together to achieve a common goal. Lastly, he shares the hard truth that in order to create an impact, individuals need to choose discomfort consistently. Dillon uses storytelling, humor, and motivation in this keynote to drive these points home and educate students in a fun and engaging way.

“Our goal for this event is that teens walk away feeling empowered to use their talents for good,” says Jenny Mensch, Community Programs Manager for Safety Center, Incorporated. “The stories of our campaign leaders and guest speakers are truly inspiring.”

This event is open to any high school student in California. To register for this event and receive the Zoom link, go to https://conta.cc/3mL1xd6 or email Safety Center’s Teen Safe Driving team at teensafedriver@safetycenter.org.

About Safety Center Incorporated

Safety Center Incorporated is a 501(c)3 organization founded in 1934 to reduce injuries and save lives by empowering our community to make positive life changing decisions. For more information visit www.safetycenter.org or call 800.825.7262.

The Allstate Foundation accelerates positive change by empowering and educating the most vulnerable, inspiring today’s visionaries and promoting community leadership. More information on The Allstate Foundation is available at AllstateFoundation.org and by following @AllstateFDN on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.