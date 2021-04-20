NEW ADULT SOCCER CLUB, “HORIZONS EDGE UNITED” LAUNCHES AT HORIZONS EDGE.

Horizons Edge is excited to announce the formation of an Adult Soccer Club “Horizons Edge United”. The inaugural team will be a men’s U-23, who will compete in the nationally recognized Club Champions League (CCL).

The league, CCL PRO23, is a competitive, professionally – managed, regional, and unique division for players under 23 years old. CCL PRO23 began play in June 2016. The 2017 season saw CCL PRO23 expand to 35 teams from Maryland, DC, and Virginia. 2021 is expected to be the most competitive season yet.

“We are really excited to be the home of this adult soccer team in the Shenandoah Valley. We believe that soccer can pull our community together, and we are excited to be able to offer the next level of adult players a chance to showcase their talent at a regional level,” commented John Hall, Owner of the Edge

The CCL PRO23 is a specially designed summer league that maintains amateur status, therefore not jeopardizing any college eligibility for players. It is designed to be the pinnacle of the soccer development pathway in the Shenandoah Valley.

Shawn Parker, who serves as the Horizons Edge Soccer Manager and Shenandoah Valley United Club Director, will be leading our inaugural U23 Men’s team this summer. As a former college National Champion and experienced winning coach, he is eager for the summer to begin.

“I’m excited to get to work with our CCL Pro U-23 side this summer,” commented Shawn Parker. “I think the quality of our training environment and facilities, the quality of our local talent, and the ability to tap into our local college programs serves for an extremely exciting summer prospect.”

The pipeline for soccer in the valley starts with Shenandoah Valley United (a Horizons Edge affiliate). SVU is a member of CCL and develops players from U4- U18. “Horizons Edge United” will provide the bridge between the youth club and college programs. This club also offers alumni and local players the opportunity to stay sharp and compete over summer break. The U23 team represents the highest-level play in the Shenandoah Valley area for all players under the age of 23. * (*Unique to CCL PRO23 will be the use of up to five players over-23 that will allow for former collegiate players to join and become role models for the next generation of players.)

For information on tryouts, game schedule, and staffing please visit: https://horizonsedgeva.com/edge-united/

CCL PRO23 play culminates with Division Champions and the League Championships in July. Each team will play up to six division matches in the regular season with division champions earning playoff spots into the CCL PRO23 Championships. The Championships will be hosted by CCL clubs and will be rotated annually. Schedules, scores, and standings will be posted on the league website. To learn more about this program, please visit http://www.clubchampionsleague.com/pro23/.

Coaching Staff:

Talent Identification Day Information:

Date Times Location May 1st, 2021 5:00pm – 7:30pm Horizons Edge Turf May 2nd, 2021 5:00pm – 7:30pm Horizons Edge Turf

*Additional Dates will be added as needed.

PROGRAM DETAILS

Cost: Personal expenses for travel, food, etc. of players going to games.

Uniforms: Uniforms will be provided by Horizons Edge United; uniforms are returned at the end of the season.

Training: Teams will train 2-3 times a week at Horizons Edge Sports Campus /Outdoor Turf

Training Begins – Mid May 2021

Games: Teams will play a minimum of 6 matches with at least 3 home matches at the Horizons Edge Facility

Regular season matches take place between June 4th, 2021, and July 11th, 2021 with the Final 4 being hosted between July 16th and July 18th.

About Horizons Edge Sports Campus

A retreat away from the city life, Horizons Edge Sports Campus is a unique, inviting, state-of-the-art sports and family activity complex dedicated to excellence in youth sports programming. Located in Harrisonburg, VA on 50 acres of woodlands, the facility serves Rockingham County and is ingrained into the friendly community. Offering local and tournament-level events on indoor courts and turf fields, outdoor grass fields, play-climb elements, and event space. To learn more, visit horizonsedgeva.com.