Why Have 450+ Indian Companies Chosen HROne HRMS Software?

NOIDA, INDIA, April 17, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — It is no news that the global pandemic, COVID-19 has changed all the business realities. With the outbreak of this virus, the responsibility to help employees adjust to the remote work model was landed on HR managers. The implications for human resources became comprehensive and pointed towards whole new priorities such as equipping leaders to manage remote teams and safeguard the company culture with a distributed workforce in highly dynamic circumstances. HR professionals were even expected to help the business leaders to lead better during ambiguity and to dynamically adjust annual goals and review all workflows to align with the new business priorities. As a result, businesses had no other choice but to rely on automated HRMS software to cut down the excessive burden on HRs. Every employer was in a search for one of the top-notch HRMS software India has.

Out of all the HRMS systems available in the Indian market, HROne was widely implemented and used in the corporate world. Today, HROne is used by more than 450 companies across India. Here is when a big question arises, why are people choosing HROne over other HRMS in the market?

Here are some of the top reasons for the aforementioned question:

1. HROne is the very first HRMS in India that comes with a consumer-centric experience in an enterprise HCM suite.



2. It aids companies to not just optimize human resources functions but also gives HR professionals the platform as well as the freedom to build a happier and satisfied workforce.



3. HROne software also offers actionable insights that no other HRMS software can do.



4. It lets HR managers execute a host of operations, pull reports and respond to queries all from a single window.



5. HROne empowers HR managers to clear all their pending tasks in just a few clicks and say goodbye to bottlenecks.



6. It offers more than 40 built-in imports that allow HR managers to upload bulk data across modules as well as prevent manual entries or backend data upload.



7. It can be easily adapted by any company, regardless of the size, type, and complexity.



8. HROne offers 4 steps collaborative implementation process that make sure error-free policy configuration and promotes quick user onboarding



9. HROne is acutely user-friendly that can be used by anyone and everyone



10. HROne provides a mobile application as well that makes things easier for employers, HR managers, and employees.



Simply put, HROne is one of the best HRMS software India has. There is more to it but these are some of the top reasons why a large number of organizations are using HROne today.

About HR-One Software

HR- One is an intuitive human resource management system that is designed to help companies, from startups, SMEs to large ones, automate their tedious processes and cut down unnecessary costs. HRone software covers all the key functional areas of the human resources department such as employee data management, payroll, expense and asset management, training, travel desk, statutory compliance, and performance management. It is considered a one-stop solution for all the HR challenges.

HROne is a premier product of Uneecops Workplace Solutions, developed to help the companies detangle the web of melancholy at their workspaces. Companies tend to do payroll and other HR functions manually making everything erroneous.