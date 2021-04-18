PM condoles demise of actor Vivek

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed sadness over the untimely demise of actor Vivek.

In a tweet, Shri Modi said “The untimely demise of noted actor Vivek has left many saddened. His comic timing and intelligent dialogues entertained people. Both in his films and his life, his concern for the environment and society shone through. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.”







