Korea’s Top Dermocosmetic Brand Enters UAE Through Doctors’ Online Network

South Korean skincare products manufacturer NeoPharm has partnered with UAE’s largest doctor portal DrFive.com to introduce ZEROID, a professional skincare brand developed for the treatment of sensitive skin’s compromised skin barriers, to the UAE.

A skin science company, NeoPharm has a number of proprietary skin barrier technologies such as Ceramide 9S and Multi Lamellar Emulsion (MLE®) that mimic and regenerate the human skin structure. Its award winning Defensamide® technology promotes generation of antibiotic element to fight off bacteria and viruses on the skin.

Medical skincare brand in Korea, ZEROID is only available at over 3,000 hospitals and clinics in South Korea.

In the UAE, ZEROID products will be made available on DrFive.com – with over 15k listed UAE doctors, by Sadara Medical Trading, the exclusive distributor of the ZEROID products in the UAE.