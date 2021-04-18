Get Amused “Stay Xmas With Me” The worldwide popular single track by Rapper, NRVT

NRVT has released his new song “Stay Xmas With Me” It was Friday of December 20, 2020, and he wants to play this song with ears. In this song, NRVT said that he had heard about a place like heaven, and thought that it is good as people say so. But when he dreamed about it, he saw that a big fat man was sinking in a sea of oil. But he was simple and so, he had wings to fly. He flew over to the island of Paradise where he found pineapple trees smile and mangoes taste sweeter than before.

But NRVT also said that “Stay Xmas with Me” is about a lover boy and he is also a good dancer. The whole song is on a journey of Hip Hop Rap. The song is a mixture of Rap, Hip Hop, Dance, Reggae, Pop, Rhythm and Blue. NRVT is waiting for taking a slice of “Stay Xmas with Me” and truly this track will keep your drama continue.

The Popularity of NRVT is At a Hike

NRVT has some unique ideas about singing and he always wants to rock the music industry with his new and unique ideas of singing. NRVT is a well-qualified and experienced singer and also completed his music business course. Now he is connected with some music industry experts to complete his dreams. NRVT gets inspiration from Pop, Hip Hop, Rap, Reggae, Rhythm and Blues, Africa, England and the Caribbean.

About NRVT

NRVT is known for his versatility music and he is a talented rapper from London, United Kingdom. He is a Graduate person who completed his Graduation from the University of London.