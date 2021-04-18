Charles E. Jones, Attorney, Moss and Barnett to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Event

For further details, please visit: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/ethics-guide-for-accountants-cpe/

About Charles E. Jones



Charles Jones provides skilled, discerning, and ethical representation to professionals and companies. As a member of Moss & Barnetts nationally acclaimed accountant law and litigation teams, he focuses his practice on defending malpractice claims against accountants and lawyers. Charles also advises CPAs and lawyers throughout the country in risk control and management. He has handled cases in 39 state and federal jurisdictions throughout the United States and is currently licensed to practice in the state courts of Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. In all of his cases, Charles uses his depth of experience to obtain the best possible results for his clients while also helping them understand the complexities and risks associated with the litigation process. Charles has been named a Best Lawyer by U.S. News  Best Lawyers.

About Moss & Barnett



Moss & Barnett is a multidisciplinary, client-centered law firm that gets results through team-based custom counsel. The firm provides a full range of legal services to business and private clients in Minnesota, the Upper Midwest, and beyond. The firms goal is to be a strategic and critical partner to its clients and provide value that extends far beyond the practice of law. Moss & Barnett has been named a Best Law Firm by U.S. News  Best Lawyers since 2010.

Abstract



Todays workplace can be a minefield for professional accountants because of the many behavioral expectations and higher ethical standards. To help CPAs overcome current and new ethical dilemmas, codes of professional conduct promulgated by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and other major organizations are continuously enhanced. This underscores the importance of ethical conduct to ensure that public trust is protected and strengthened across various accounting roles and activities. Thus, accountants should be well-versed with updated ethical guidelines and principles and be able to apply them in everyday situations.

In this LIVE Webcast, ethics thought leaders Catherine R. Allen of Audit Conduct and Charles E. Jones of Moss & Barnett will provide best practices on how CPAs can effectively address ethical issues using codes of conduct as a guide. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the key considerations that accountants should take in the lens of recent developments concerning ethical standards.

Key topics include:



 Ethical Standards: Recent Developments in the U.S. and Abroad



 Addressing Thorny Ethical Challenges  Key Considerations



 CPAs in Public Practice Compared to CPAs in Business



 Ethics and COVID-19  Lessons Learned



 Best Practices

About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

###