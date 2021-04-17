Moonstake Collaboration Webinar with Strategic Partner, Orbs on April 21st

Moonstake and our strategic partner, Orbs blockchain, will hold a joint webinar on 21st of Apr at 7PM in Singapore time. We will discuss the future collaboration of Moonstake as a Guardian (validator) of ORBS and Blockchain Applications for Businesses and Finance. This webinar will be useful for those who want to learn more about Orbs and the applications of blockchain and staking for businesses. ORBS staking will be made available on Moonstake Wallet in the coming week. After Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras and Centrality, ORBS becomes the 11th available staking coin on Moonstake.

Orbs offers the winning blockchain stack, providing the perfect mix of performance, cost, security and ease of use, while harnessing the power of community, decentralization and distribution. By entering into a strategic partnership with Moonstake, the two companies are working to accelerate global awareness and adoption of blockchain and distributed ledger technologies in the field of finance together.

There will be plenty of time for Q&A, so please feel free to ask any questions you may have.

About this webinar