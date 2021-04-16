Caribbean Rapper Inky drops “Hold A 100” visual

Caribbean rap artist Inky has been setting the pace and keeping it there when it comes to the continuous release of music. He has accumulated over eighty thousand plays on his hit single “Island Slang” visual and has recently dropped another visual which is titled “Wait On It” featuring New York artist Rude, but this time around Inky and fellow Sint Maarten artist Coogiilo teams up for a Jumper “Hold A 100”.

The rap game has dramatically changed over the recent years especially when it comes to content and proclaimed studio name Inky has been setting the bar keeping it authentic and keeping that original Atlanta sound with a splash of his Caribbean heritage and background in the mix.

“Hold A 100” is Inky’s way of telling the Labels “keep that Lil hundred thousand I can make that on my own” he plans on doing over one-hundred thousand views on this one with no sweat. Other than being a rapper and working on his craft daily Inky took the time out to learn the business side of music, unlike his fellow peers he has a vision for his own brand growth until he is at a place where he can use it for leverage instead of partnering with a big label early in his career and losing in the end. you can keep up with him, by following him on Instagram @officialinky.

About Inky

Born Sharn Forrest (July 21,1990) in Jamaica. known professionally as Inky , is a Caribbean rapper, songwriter and record producer who moved to the island of St.Maarten as a young child where he began pursuing music at the age of 14.

He was initially known to the public eye as ” Young S ” which was his first stage name ever created. Over the years, Inky began to realize that music was the career of choice and he wanted to pursue his music further.

Inky has been featured and collaborated on numerous tracks with some of the local musicians/rappers on the island of St. Maarten and natives of New York. Now more mature and also being a father, Inky has begun to pursue his solo career more seriously.

His dropped music has all proudly been published independently under his label, Ink Gang. Ink Gang is Ultra-modern, bass heavy full of lyricism, and Good melodies label. The tracks showcase the full potential of Inky as a Hip-Hop Superstar. Inky is a studio Powerhouse that spends hours in the studio who is focused on perfecting his craft, and bringing good content to the world, the industry and most importantly his fans.