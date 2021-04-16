Ayushamaan Bharat Distribution Agency by Effizent Seele Pvt Ltd

From April 2021, observing the need of society the company has included a new service by the Name “Ayushamaan Bharat Distribution Center” in its G2C Vertical that provides the GST Franchise Owner with an honouring service to earn from.

Ayushamaan Bharat Yojna is a Government Scheme that provides a cover plan for health protection of Rs. 5 Lakh to families who are living below the poverty line (BPL). This Cover can only be used once the family is enrolled in the category. The Government takes care of the premium amount so this scheme is free of cost. It includes facilities like pre & post hospitalization charges, operation & surgery charges, etc.

India’s largest GST Franchise has now been appointed as the corporate agency for Ayushamaan Bharat distribution Agency that allows its franchise owners to assist people with the enrolment and its process. Likewise, it also a participation activity in social progress.

