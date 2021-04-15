COVID19 Vaccination-Day 89

Day 4 of the countrywide Tika Utsav saw the total vaccinations cross the 11.43 crore mark with more than 31.39 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm today. Today, 69,974 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational, marking a rise of an average of 24,000 operational Vaccination Centres ( 45,000 CVCs on an average are functional on any given day).. Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,43,18,455 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

These include 90,63,976 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 56,03,568 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,02,09,443 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 50,61,571 FLWs (2nd dose), 3,73,34,924 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 8,94,077 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 4,34,13,349 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 27,37,547 for above 60 years (2nd Dose) .

HCWs FLWs Age Group 45-60 years Above 60 Years Total Achievement 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 90,63,976 56,03,568 1,02,09,443 50,61,571 3,73,34,924 8,94,077 4,34,13,349 27,37,547 10,00,21,692 1,42,96,763

Three states have administered more than 1 crore vaccinations – Maharashtra (1,11,19,018), Rajasthan (1,02,15,471) and Uttar Pradesh (1,00,17,650).

Total 31,39,063 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the Eighty Ninth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 27,19,964 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 4,19,099 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 14th April 2021 (89th Day) HCWs FLWs Age Group 45-60 ears Above 60 Years Total Achievement 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 15,290 22,496 73,199 50,798 16,84,480 75,742 9,46,995 2,70,063 27,19,964 4,19,099

Urdu