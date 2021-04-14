Tech Mahindra and Rajasthan Royals Partner to Build on Fan Loyalty and Fan Monetisation

Tech Mahindra Ltd. a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, and Rajasthan Royals, inaugural IPL (Indian Premier League) champions, partner to build on fan loyalty and fan monetisation. This collaboration aims to derive three times the value from a loyal fanbase using Tech Mahindra’s digital platform powered by next generation technologies.

Tech Mahindra and Rajasthan Royals will work towards providing an omni-channel experience for fans across social, email and push messaging starting from this year’s IPL. As part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra will also support Rajasthan Royals to reach wider markets and audiences through comprehensive fan engagement platforms and digital campaigns. Tech Mahindra will also leverage new-age technologies to create revenue streams for the team and expand fan base.

Jake Lush McCrum, COO, Rajasthan Royals, said, “It’s fantastic to have Tech Mahindra on board to support with our fan engagement solutions. The personalised experience we give to our fans is so crucial to us and Tech Mahindra help us to make this as fluid and impactful as possible. We want our fans to be as close to the team as possible, with engaging content, gamification and much more, not just during the IPL, but year-round. Our vision is focused around maximising the understanding we have of our fans and then giving them the best experience possible, with Tech Mahindra’s solution being an important part of this journey.”

Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra, said, “The fanbase of sports teams have become more global and fragmented, increasing the importance of curating the right message across right channels. With this strategic partnership, our endeavour is to develop loyalty and deeper engagement among the fans and ensure that the franchise can maximise their value from fans, by leveraging new digital revenue streams.”

Tarun Kishore, Marketing and Tech Consultant, Rajasthan Royals, said, “We are excited to partner with Tech Mahindra to build an omnichannel communication strategy to engage with our fans. Our focus is to understand our fans better and to make their experience and bond with Royals family stronger. We are confident that with the rich experience and robust technology stack Tech Mahindra will bring that necessary armoury into our repertoire to achieve our larger vision globally. This is just a start of our journey towards personalized communication and engagement using deep insights and data analytics to build long term value for our fans, partners, and franchise.”

Manish Upadhyay, Head – Sports Technology Vertical, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our partnership with Rajasthan Royals will enable them to reach new fans and engage with the existing ones by leveraging all channels. This engagement demonstrates our growing product portfolio geared towards enabling superior fan engagement solutions in line with our vision to help transform sports properties into transform into digital properties and monetise on new revenue streams. Our focus is to build loyalty among fans by delivering enhanced personalise experience to deeply engage them.”

As part of NXT.NOW framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 5.2 billion organization with 121,900+ professionals across 90 countries helping 997 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is one of the fastest growing brands and amongst the top 15 IT service providers globally. Tech Mahindra has consistently emerged as a leader in sustainability and is recognized amongst the ‘2021 Global 100 Most sustainable corporations in the World’ by Corporate Knights. With the NXT.NOW framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. We aim at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today, and believe that the ‘Future is Now’.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, a USD 19.4 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in renewable energy, agribusiness, logistics and real estate development. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2, 56,000 people across 100 countries.

Connect with us on www.techmahindra.com || Our Social Media Channels

PR Team – Kommune Brand Communications

Neha Koli/ Ayushi Dimri

+91 9717621084 / 9711144130

neha@kommune.in /ayushi@kommune.in