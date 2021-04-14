Reliable and Versatile MobiCam Multi-Purpose Wi-Fi Baby Monitor Is Discounted At Walmart This Week!

Peace of mind, security and communication between home and wherever consumers find themselves is less expensive this week as the MobiCam Multi-Purpose Baby and Home Monitoring System goes on Walmart Rollback. The popular home and baby camera is selling at an unbeatable price just as many people are starting to get out and about from our longstanding stay-at-home orders.



The MobiCam MP offers stunningly clear live video through any Android or iOS phone using the recently enhanced MOBI Smart app. This Wi-Fi camera can be used alone to see a single view or combined with other cameras for complete coverage.

Consumers often identify the exceptionally clear, smooth full HD 1280 x 720 video plus the ability to listen to what’s happening and talk back as primary selling points. The versatile camera can be used to keep an eye on pets, monitor a baby’s sleep, and to make sure disabled family members are safe and more. Voice prompts make setup simple and quick.

Additional features include 40-foot night vision for checking on home and family members without disturbing them, recording capacity with up to 32gb optional microSD card, easy playback, motion alerts, notifications and more. Connect to an existing home network with no subscription required. Use the MobiCam MP alone or as part of a home monitoring system of up to 100 MOBI cameras and 100 authorized users if desired.

Cover a whole room with the 110-degree adjustable wide-angle lens by placing the sleek, unobtrusive unit against a wall or in a corner. See up close by placing the unit near the intended subject.

“We’re proud of our consumer-approved, carefully designed MobiCam Multi-Purpose, our lowest priced home and baby camera,” said David Naghi, MOBI CEO. “We’re especially pleased to provide Walmart Rollback pricing on this model throuugh April. As Americans are leaving their homes more often now than in the last year, home and baby monitoring systems are more important than ever.”

Find the MobiCam MP as well as the tilt-and-zoom MobiCam HDX and the brand’s popular line of digital health thermometers using the Walmart app or website. Rollback pricing on the MobiCam MP is planned for April 2021 but is subject to change if stock is exhausted.

MOBI is a California company that provides monitoring, health and smart technology products to demanding and value-conscious consumers. With a nearly 20-year track record of satisfaction, the company’s well-designed stable of made-with-care made products is a favorite of consumers for great prices and impressive quality. Visit: https://www.getmobi.com/

About MOBI Technologies

MOBI Technologies Inc. is a consumer health and home electronics brand committed to elevating the consumer experience around digital living and wellness monitoring for all ages. Through intuitive, easy-to-use solutions and Home Health Tech kits, MOBI inspires smart living while catering to comfort when you need to manage and monitor vitals. Our award-winning home health portfolio is ever-growing, and today includes smart thermometers, blood pressure monitors, oxygen meters, nursery and room management solutions (smart cameras, door/window sensors, lighting control for wake/sleep/downtime, etc.), and other smart choices for convenience and peace-of-mind. Learn more about how MOBI can support your health management from home with tailored, trusted devices that can be easily added to and managed via a single app as you move through life’s ages and stages. Explore our innovations at www.getmobi.com.