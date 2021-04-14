Outfits Ideas to go on Casual Date

Whether you are going on a first date or a date with your longtime partner, picking out an outfit can be the most stressful part of getting ready. Casual dates should be stress-free, and this post will give you some outfit ideas from the Balancing Act show to refer to next time you are getting ready!

First and foremost, always check the weather before you plan an outfit. No matter how well you know the person you’re going on a date with, nobody wants to be seen sweating or shivering at the dinner table.

Second, make sure you are dressed for the occasion. Are you doing something active like hitting the driving range or bowling, or are you having a conversation over a cup of coffee? Tailor your outfit to the activity you will be doing to make sure you are comfortable.

1. Blazer and jeans

This inside beauty and style tip is all the rage right now. Blazers are so versatile and should be a staple piece in everyone’s closet.

We love this outfit idea because you can be comfortable and cute at the same time. Throw on your favorite pair of jeans with a plain or graphic tee, pair it with your go-to blazer and whatever shoes you want!

Blazers are great for all seasons. If it’s warm outside, you can throw a blazer on in an air-conditioned restaurant, and if it’s cold out, it will keep you warm.

Gone are the days when blazers were reserved for the boardroom at work because we are taking them back and wearing them whenever and wherever we want.

2. Model off duty athleisure

We are looking to one of our favorite models, Gigi Hadid, for this insider beauty and style tip. You don’t have to have Gigi’s body or bank account to rock this look; trust us.

If you want to go for a comfy-but-cute look, grab your favorite pair of black leggings and your favorite graphic sweatshirt. If you feel too basic, grab a fun purse or a flashy pair of sneakers to add a pop of color to your outfit.

This outfit is perfect for an active date – like a walk in the park, mini-golf, or bowling.

Finally, put your hair up nicely in a claw clip or ponytail, so people know you didn’t just come from the gym.

3. T-shirt dress

We want to start this inside beauty and style tip with a big “thank you” to whoever reinvented the t-shirt dress this past season!

Ruched t-shirt dresses are flattering, comfortable, and versatile. What more could you ask for? You can find these dresses at great prices, and trust us when we say that you will not regret this purchase.

You can pair your t-shirt dress with any type of footwear – booties, sandals, casual sneakers; you name it. You can keep it simple or add some of your favorite accessories to heighten the look.

Ruched t-shirt dresses are fabulous for any occasion, and if there isn’t one in your closet already, get to shopping!

4. (Faux) Leather leggings

Faux leather leggings are a great addition to your autumn/winter wardrobe. They are an affordable, comfortable, and chic option to choose from for any occasion.

Leather leggings are best paired with a looser top like a sweater, sweatshirt, or jacket. We love leather leggings with combat boots or sneakers for a casual look.

Black leather leggings make a monochromatic look stand out with the shine they offer. You can also choose to add a pop of color that goes well with black.

Leather leggings are dressier than athletic leggings but give you the same level of comfort. Throw anything on with leather leggings, and you will instantly look more chic and edgy.

5. Classy midi skirt

Midi skirts complement every body type, taking in your waist while emphasizing your natural curves.

Midi skirts are great for any weather, paired with a t-shirt in the summer or with a leather jacket in the fall.

If you are opting for a flowy skirt, try wearing a fitted bodysuit on top, layered with a jacket if needed. If you are opting for a tight skirt, pair it with a flowy shirt or jacket.

Picking a black midi skirt will give you the most outfit combinations, but don’t be afraid to try a new pattern or texture!

6. Two-piece set

Buying a two-piece set is a significant investment. Wearing the set together will give you a polished look with ease, and you can have double the outfit ideas when wearing the pieces separately.

Two-piece sets give you the convenience of not having to make sure things match in color or style, meaning you can throw the set on and head out the door!

In terms of accessories, don’t feel like you have to add too many to a two-piece set. Some minimalist pieces like small gold hoops or a dainty necklace will not take away from your matching set.

The bottom line

Here at the Balancing Act show, we want to make your life easier, and that includes getting ready for a casual date.

The most important thing to keep in mind when choosing an outfit is whether you will feel confident. While not a physical object, confidence is the best thing you can wear, and feeling good equals looking good.

The outfit ideas above may not be for everyone, and we invite you to tweak them however you see fit. Don’t feel like you have to buy a new outfit every date you go on (unless you want to). Instead, try reimagining some of the pieces in your wardrobe in ways that you haven’t thought of before.

Trends come and go with each season, and having some basic staples in your wardrobe will help you save time and money if you want to try these trends.

Tune in to the Balancing Act show on Lifetime to stay updated with the hottest inside beauty and style trends!