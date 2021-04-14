Book Marketing Announcements: The Authors Show® Lineup For The Week Of April 12, 2021

WILMINGTON, NC, April 13, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Don McCauley of the Free Publicity Focus Group and Danielle Hampson, Executive Producer of The Authors Show®, founders of The Authors Marketing Powerhouse, have announced The Authors Show® radio and broadcast schedule for the week of April 12, 2021. The new show schedule is available at The Authors Show® site.
For those who hope to sell books on the Internet, the challenge can be daunting. It can be confusing difficult, time consuming and expensive. The Authors Show® helps authors overcome these challenges by providing opportunities for greater visibility.
The Authors Show® radio shows offer professionally produced radio interviews that are broadcast worldwide. The upcoming scheduled radio lineups include:
The Authors Show schedule for the week of April 12, 2021
Apr 12
Channel 1 Kass Ghayouri (Canada)
Channel 2 Jansen Schmidt (MS)
Channel 3 Janet Howle (NC)
Channel 4 John Hamlin Gordon II (NY)
Channel 5 A.L. Tayler (United Kingdom)
Channel 6 Jane Risdon (United Kingdom)
Channel 7 Steve Levi (AK)
Channel 8 Max Cioux (IA)
Channel 9 Michael Weiner, MD (CT)
Apr 13
Channel 1 Nicole Audet, M.D. (Canada)
Channel 2 Rick Spleen (PA)
Channel 3 Elizabeth Moseley (NY)
Channel 4 Deborah Armstrong (Canada)
Channel 5 Alex Pearl (United Kingdom)
Channel 6 RD Palmer (AZ)
Channel 7 Luthie M West (OR)
Channel 8 Roger Peppercorn (SD)
Channel 9 Calvin Fisher (CO)
Apr 14
Channel 1 Bella Lynn Thompson (NY)
Channel 2 Jody Sharpe (AZ)
Channel 3 J.M. Harrison (United Kingdom)
Channel 4 Alice Cypress (FL)
Channel 5 Richard Trayler (AZ)
Channel 6 Donna Louis (FL)
Channel 7 Jay Henning (Canada)
Channel 8 Michael Foster (CA)
Channel 9 Al Moreno (CA)
Apr 15
Channel 1 Pamela Logan (CO)
Channel 2 Sharon Bazant (Canada)
Channel 3 Linda L McIsaac Ph.D. (WI)
Channel 4 Jane Risdon (United Kingdom)
Channel 5 Valerie Doherty (IL)
Channel 6 Nicholas Anderson (France)
Channel 7 Kevin Miller (FL)
Channel 8 Armenia Jess (Saudi Arabia)
Channel 9 Ramsay Wood (United Kingdom)
Apr 16 – Apr 18
Channel 1 Amy Herrig (TX)
Channel 2 Jody Sharpe (AZ)
Channel 3 Dan Corner (PA)
Channel 4 Shelby Wagner (MI)
Channel 5 John W. Noyes (AZ)
Channel 6 Nicholas Anderson (France)
Channel 7 Kevin Miller (FL)
Channel 8 Mary Ann Poll (TX)
Channel 9 Michael Weiner, MD (CT)
Don McCauley is a marketing strategist and is the facilitator of the Free Publicity Focus Group, a marketing and publicity firm. He also serves as the host of The Authors Show® radio. Danielle Hampson is the Executive Producer of The Authors Show® radio group of programs.