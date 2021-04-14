Atlanta Based Franchising Corporation, Supreme Foods Franchising, Inc., Launches an Equity-Based Crowdfunding Campaign For Quick-Service Restaurant Community Ownership and Social Entrepreneurship

When former President Barack Obama signed the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act into law on April 5, 2012, this allowed the general public to legally buy stock in startups to be ruled on by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As the SEC continues its ruling process for companies to raise capital-using equity-based crowdfunding, states like Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Illinois, and Alabama have passed intrastate equity crowdfunding exemptions to speed up the flow of capital to companies that really need it.

Waleed Shamsid-Deen serves as President & CEO of Supreme Foods Worldwide, a multi-generational, black-owned, family franchise company with 11 locations in Metro-Atlanta, Georgia with plans to scale globally in 2021. Waleed has over two decades of business experience. His drive, political savvy, and keen insight for intelligent investments has allowed him to establish numerous successful businesses and community-oriented ventures nationwide. In the past decade, Waleed has served as a consultant for athletes, entertainers, entrepreneurs, and producers; managing and protecting their personal business and philanthropic interests. As an early national advocate and respected influencer in raising capital, Shamsid-Deen along with his co-founders and advisors passionately launch the #SupremeFounders campaign on the premise that now is the time in history to continue to create viable opportunities for equity crowdfunding as precedence for addressing the access to capital gap by creating and educating a nation of micro-angels that use intra-state exemptions and the JOBS Act to invest in startups they believe in.

With the passing of the new Reg CF, the maximum that can be raised, according to its legal offering documents, has increased from 1.07m to $5m. Supreme Foods Worldwide  aims to break existing capital raise records by tapping into its growing network of micro-angels, startups, and stakeholders.

We’ve been asked why we chose crowdfunding as our vehicle to raise these funds in lieu of partnering with venture capital or private equity, and the answer is simple  the potential and strength of this brand are a convergence of the dreams and demand of Supreme Foods Franchising loyal supporters and community. So, instead of commissioning big money, were inviting those who support and sustain the business to join us first and who believe in our mission and what our company stands for. We believe we can continue to accelerate growth and bring more economic empowerment, together,”

 It is through harnessing the collective energy of the culture that amazing growth and expansion can happen,  says Waleed Shamsid-Deen, Supreme Foods Worldwide  Founder.

Supreme Foods Worldwide  was born out of a desire to serve quality food at affordable prices while layering in economic capacity. The founders went a step further and added a social component, creating meal services for children and seniors in underserved populations. Our social entrepreneurship goals have elevated over the years. Our mission is to empower youth through entrepreneurship, says Quiana Shamsid-Deen, Supreme Family Foundation – Executive Director. However, we have evolved with the current needs of our economys new norm during and after the pandemic. Empowerment is easier when the basic needs of our community are met. Therefore, we have added food security for senior citizens and youth as our mission while also encouraging the closure of the racial wealth gap by investing in entrepreneurship – this is why we have created the Supreme Family Foundation as a part of the Supreme Foods Worldwide  brand portfolio. 

The #SupremeFounders Campaign is a community call-in America and on a global front, to join forces in raising capital and buying shares and equity in each other to build shared prosperity and multi-generational wealth with no reliance on those not truly invested in the mission that serves as the foundation of the company. The Supreme Foods Worldwide  has launched its first-ever equity crowdfunding campaign. This Reg CF offering is made available through TruCrowd. The brand is offering its loyal customers and members of the public the opportunity to buy shares in the company in exchange for an equity stake; crowdfund investor perks include food discount credits, Supreme Brand Paraphernalia, and special invites to grand openings and private events.

The funds from the campaign will enable leadership to accelerate the 4 main pillars of the Supreme Food Worldwide  growth plan:

increase domestic and international franchise sales;

launch innovation in our technology to delight current and prospective audiences;

amplify marketing efforts to drive brand awareness, product trial, and customer acquisition;

Build out our franchise system to include food service wholesale product distribution and sales to institutions, government, and retail.

You can learn more about Supreme Foods Franchising offering at www.InvestinSupreme.com

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS, OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT IS AT: (www.TruCrowd.com) YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT. THIS INVESTMENT IS SPECULATIVE, ILLIQUID, AND INVOLVES A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, INCLUDING THE POSSIBLE LOSS OF YOUR ENTIRE INVESTMENT.

With over 40 years of providing quality food service, Supreme Burger and Supreme Fish Delight menu offerings satisfy the traditional burger and fish sandwich connoisseur, as well as offering pescatarian, vegetarian, vegan, and Halal options providing an inclusive, food lovers experience for the modern eater. Menu highlights include beef, lamb, vegan, turkey, veggie, and salmon options taking no exception in leading with high quality, food ingredients, the founders unique upbringings, food history, and customer-centric philosophy have merged for a mix of cultural fusions for an innovative food twist.

