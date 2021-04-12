Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance to fully Launch Open on April 15th.

Thanks to the amazing efforts from the California Department of Insurance and our partner carriers, we were able to put this all together much faster than we anticipated. With the expansion of our Commercial Real Estate Financing division, this was very much a well timed welcome surprise. With the data yesterday that the Medical Malpractice Insurance Market is projected to reach $1.97 Billion USD by 2025, the announcement by Governor Newsom that the full California Economy will be open by June of this year, and the Biden Infrastructure package, I believe this will be a great year for the Commercial Insurance, Commercial Surety, and Commercial Professional Liability Insurance Markets.

The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the Private Placement Markets) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world’s first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.

Additional Online Resources:



About Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies (Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC):



Steve Muehler  Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com



Steve Muehler  Investment Banking: www.SteveMuehlerSecurities.com



Steve Muehler  Annuities: www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.com



Steve Muehler  Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com



Steve Muehler  Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.com



Steve Muehler  Real Estate Loans: www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com



Steve Muehler  Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com



Steve Muehler  Commercial Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.com



Steve Muehler  EquityLock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.com



Steve Muehler  EquityLock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.com

About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:



Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com



Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler



Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler



AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler



Medium: https://stevemuehler.medium.com/



Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/stevemuehler/

All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



NEWS