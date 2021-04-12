Pankhurst Gallery Celebrate Reopening

Artist Julia Pankhurst, (who is also the owner of Pankhurst Gallery) says, I am thrilled to be getting the gallery ready for visitors again, especially after these past few months. Thanks to East Hampshire District Council for distributing the government’s financial support so swiftly, we have been able to continue operating our business via online and click and collect services.

I have a variety of original paintings, prints, greetings cards and giftware for people to browse through and I look forward to welcoming you back! When allowed to, we will also be organising a grand reopening event to commemorate coming out of Lockdown!

Please note, there will be social distancing measures in place to keep everyone safe and comfortable whilst they browse.

For further information, please contact Pankhurst Gallery at info ( @ ) pankhurstgallery dot com or call 02392 597399.

###