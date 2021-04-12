Fortnite V-Bucks Cards Coming to Retailers Soon

Hey all,

V-Buck Cards are coming to Europe! Over the next few weeks, select retailers in the UK (Game), France (Micromania) and Germany (GameStop, Esso, Deutsche Post, Eni/Agip and Jet) will begin to offer V-Bucks cards in their stores. The cards will be coming to more retailers across these countries soon. The V-Bucks cards work everywhere you can play Fortnite.

After purchasing a V-Bucks card, visit www.fortnite.com/vbuckscard to learn more and redeem your V-Bucks for use on any device. And if you play Fortnite on a console device, make sure you visit www.fortnite.com/vbuckscard first to redeem your card and then follow the directions for your specific device.

Keep an eye on our social channels for more details!