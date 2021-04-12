Canada – Backgrounder: The Governments of Canada and Quebec invest in two recreation and sports projects in the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding is being provided for two recreational infrastructure projects in the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region.

Backgrounder: The Governments of Canada and Quebec invest in two recreation and sports projects in the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

The Government of Canada is investing $2,626,989.50 in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing $2,626,989.50 under its Sports and Recreation Infrastructure Funding Program. These contributions will be supplemented by more than $1.7 million in eligible costs.

Project Information:

Location

Project Name and Details

Federal Funding

Provincial Funding

Municipal / Other Funding*

Carleton-sur-Mer

Renovating and upgrading of the Léopold Leclerc Centre, including insulating the roof and building and renovating the dressing rooms and washrooms and improving universal accessibility

$959,023.50

$959,023.50

$ 959,009.17Footnote 1

Port-Daniel-Gascons

Renovating, upgrading and expansion of the Marco-Sébastien Cyr Sports Centre, including the addition of a subdividable gymnasium with change rooms and washrooms, equipment rooms and parking

$1,667,966

$1,667,966

$1,667,921.96