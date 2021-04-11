Three Five Displays and Arrow Electronics Officially Sign Agreement for the Display and Touch Market Place

Murrieta CA. – Three Five displays a long tenured display and touch innovator and supplier announced a strategic distribution relationship with Arrow’s global service business, a leading display distributor in providing products and support for the display eco system.

Arrow’s global reach and scale will enable the distribution of Three Five Displays’ LCD, Oled, Touch, Monitor, and board products.

” With the proliferation of displays and touch technology, it’s no secret the market is looking for robust end point solutions,” said Rob Harrison, V.P. Sales at Three Five Displays. “We have had a strong relationship with Arrow over the the past decade, helping to support the market needs and it was time to sign an agreement across the board.”

Three Five Displays has a long history in the display and touch arena, from National Semi Conductor to one of the first cap touch products with Toshiba computers. Three Five Displays covers TFT, passive and Oled displays standard and custom formats and integration electronics, monitors and touch panels.

To learn more reach out to your local Arrow sales representative or email sales at Three Five Displays

Press Contact:

email Liz.Krause

925-804-6600

www.threefivedisplays.com