Rejuvel OTC Markets (NUUU) Comments on SEC Compliance For OTC Markets Pink Sheet Companies

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. (OTC Markets NUUU). Rejuvel stated in their last press release and they continue to urge the public to ignore rumors, postings or unauthorized news that does not originate directly from the company. This includes old items that may appear to some as new information.



Rejuvel is pursuing compliance with SEC regulations for Pink Sheet companies listed on OTC Markets, when accomplished, press releases will be released on a regular basis covering company developments.

Correspondence with Rejuvel should be directed to info@rejuvel.com not their product manufacturing and marketing company.

