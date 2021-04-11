KNMA presents ‘‘The Artists’ Way#5” Common Resources: Drafting Fables for the Future

This four-day online intensive, focuses on aspects of care and ownership of common resources, in particular water and other shared natural resources. Vibha Galhotra poses the following questions to be collectively addressed in the intensive: what do we know about our impact on global and local ecosystems? What steps and methods can we undertake to increase our awareness of and intervention into the subject? Can art instil a sense of caution and care in our collective fight for environmental equality and justice?

The intensive is open to anyone interested in engaging and working with these questions and revisiting one’s relationship to the natural world.

Registrations close on 08 April 2021.

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Established by art collector Kiran Nadar in 2010, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) is the first privately-funded museum of art exhibiting modern and contemporary works from India and the sub-continent. Located in New Delhi NCR, India’s capital city, KNMA hosts an ever-growing collection of artworks that both highlights a magnificent generation of 20th-century Indian painters from the post- Independence decades and engages with the different art practices of younger contemporaries.

Sponsored by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, KNMA is focused on bridging the gap between art and the public and fostering a museum-going culture in India. KNMA aims to become a place for confluence, dialogue and collaboration through its curatorial initiatives and exhibitions, school and college workshops, art appreciation discourses, symposiums, and public programs.