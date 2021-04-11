Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 9.80 Crores with over 34 Lakh doses given in the last 24 hours

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 9.80 Cr today.

Cumulatively, 9,80,75,160 vaccine doses have been administered through 14,75,410 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 89,88,373 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 54,79,821 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 98,67,330 FLWs (1stdose), 46,59,035 FLWs (2nddose), 3,86,53,105 1st dose beneficiaries and 15,90,388 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 2,82,55,044 (1st dose) and 5,82,064 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60.

HCWs FLWs Age Group 45-60 years Over 60 years Total 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 89,88,373 54,79,821 98,67,330 46,59,035 2,82,55,044 5,82,064 3,86,53,105 15,90,388 9,80,75,160

Eight states account for 60.62% of the total doses given so far in the country.

Over 34 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-84 of the vaccination drive (9th April, 2021), 34,15,055 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 30,06,037 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 46,207 sessions for 1st dose and 4,09,018 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 9th April,2021 HCWs FLWs 45 to <60 years Over 60 years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2ndDose 11,975 29,051 53,152 1,11,697 19,79,517 54,504 9,61,393 2,13,766 30,06,037 4,09,018

In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 38,93,288 doses administered per day.

India’s daily new cases continue to rise. 1,45,384 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 82.82% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 58,993. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 11,447 while Uttar Pradesh reported 9,587 new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 10,46,631. It now comprises 7.93% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 67,023 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 72.23% of India’s total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 51.23% of the total active caseload of the country.



Ten districts account for 45.65% of the total active cases in the country.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,19,90,859 today. The National Recovery Rate is 90.80%.

77,567 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Daily Deaths continue to show an upward trend. 794 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 86.78% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (301). Chhattisgarh follows with 91 daily deaths.

Twelve States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Puducherry, Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

