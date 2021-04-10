Record Breaking New Album – -Never Let Me Go

Belinda’s music imprints can be found in most part of Asia under artist name, Samey Fong, where her songs are receiving air play and in rotation.

In USA, she records under artist name Belinda Song, and her new EP “Electronic Dance Whistle Notes” includes four cleverly arranged dance songs which showcases her record breaking whistle notes, reaching as high as G#8, which sets a new record in the music industry.

Consecutively released is her new Album “Never Let Me Go” which includes few of your original song & lyrics. “Never Let Me Go” is an original ballad that showcases her strong powerful vocal, and the song ends perfectly with her signature whistle notes slightly above G#8.

Also worth noting is another original ballad “Where We Belong.” Belinda wrote this song with the intention to inspire everyone, who are in need of inspiration and motivation to let go of the past and to move forward to a new day and a better tomorrow.

We welcome Belinda Song as an original anomaly in the music industry.

Belinda Song – Music Artist



14311 Biscayne Blvd, Suite 610484, Miami, FL 33261

To contact her for bookings, engagements and interviews, please email her at BelaireCapital88 ( @ ) gmail dot com or follow (and message) her on Facebook Fan Page: Belinda Song – Music Artist dot

Press contact: BelaireCapital88 ( @ ) gmail dot com

Belinda Song released her first USA Single “Memory – from Cats The Musical” in Feb 2021. In as little as one month’s time, she released a chain of melodic love songs, which paved the way to the release of her first US EP “Electronic Dance Whistle Notes,” and consecutively her album “Never Let Me Go.”

A new EP in Mandarin/Cantonese was also released under “Samey Fong,” her artist name in Asia. This EP contains all original songs & lyrics by Belinda Song, and is being marketed in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau and Australia.

Her music is available on all music services, Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, iTunes, Deezer, Amazon MP3, Youtube Music, Tencent QQ, Xiami, Yandex and others.

