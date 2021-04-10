Hong Kong – Tin Shui Wai Swimming Pool temporarily closed

Tin Shui Wai Swimming Pool temporarily closed *********************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (April 10) that Tin Shui Wai Swimming Pool in Yuen Long District has been temporarily closed for cleaning and superchlorination following the discovery of a small amount of faeces in the pool.

It will be reopened at 7.30pm today.

The department appeals to swimmers to be considerate and to keep the swimming pools clean. They are advised not to swim after a full meal and should use the toilet facilities if necessary before swimming.