Sprenger Midwest Announces Expansion of Stocked Armadillo Composite Decking Product Line

SIOUX FALLS, SD, April 07, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Sioux Falls-based Sprenger Midwest Wholesale Lumber Distributor announces an expansion of the Armadillo Composite Decking Lifestyle Collection to include two additional colors: Bronco and Foothills. This totals 6 stocked colors within the Armadillo Composite Decking line available from Sprenger Midwest.

“Expansion of the existing product line is a great sign of growth and demand from the builder market and we’re proud to expand our options to benefit our retails as well,” notes Scott Lawyer, Senior Outside Sales Account Manager at Sprenger Midwest.

Please visit www.SprengerMidwest.com to see the Armadillo Composite Decking Lifestyle line at Sprenger Midwest or to inquire about becoming an Armadillo Composite Decking stocking dealer.

Contact: Quinn Kathner-Tucker, Marketing Specialist.



Source: Sprenger Midwest, Inc.

About Sprenger Midwest, Inc.

Sprenger Midwest has over 40 years of supplying building materials throughout the Midwest in Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. In 2020, Sprenger Midwest opened its fourth distribution center in Moorhead, MN expanding into North Dakota and Minnesota territories.