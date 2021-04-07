Hong Kong – SHA holds briefing sessions on improvements to electoral system of Hong Kong for sports and culture sectors (with photos/video)

SHA holds briefing sessions on improvements to electoral system of Hong Kong for sports and culture sectors (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



​The Secretary for Home Affairs, Mr Caspar Tsui, today (April 6) held three briefing sessions for the sports and culture sectors to explain the approval by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the amended Annex I to the Basic Law on Method for the Selection of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and Annex II to the Basic Law on Method for the Formation of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and its Voting Procedures, enabling the stakeholders to have a better understanding on the matter and to render their support.

Mr Tsui said the improvements in the electoral system of the HKSAR can accord with the actual situation of Hong Kong and can better attend to the overall interests of Hong Kong society, enhancing the governance of the HKSAR. As such, the “one country, two systems” principle will continue to be implemented steadfastly, maintaining advantages of Hong Kong.

Mr Tsui will continue to conduct a number of such sessions to brief various sectors, listen to their opinions and call on members of the community for their full support on the relevant amendments.