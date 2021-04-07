CertifID Honored as a 2021 Michigan Celebrates Awardee!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – April 5, 2021 – PRLog — CertifID is being celebrated as one of the 2021 awardees for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. CertifID will be honored at an awards ceremony during the 17th annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business gala event, July 20.

CertifID is a digital identity and device verification solution used by title companies, law firms, lenders, realtors, and home buyers and sellers in the United States. Wire fraud is the most significant risk impacting the real estate industry, and CertifID’s technology is designed to prevent it. With tens of thousands of transfers each month and zero insurance claims, CertifID’s mission is to protect life’s most valuable transactions.

“We are honored to be among this distinguished group of companies being recognized as the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch,” said Tom Cronkright, CEO of CertifID. “Michigan has been a great home to develop and scale our wire fraud prevention technology throughout the country. “

The Michigan 50 Companies to Watch are known for making a substantial economic impact and have proven that with this year’s nominations totaling 559. This year has challenged businesses due to COVID-19, but many have proven to be valiant and continue to impact Michigan’s economy despite the obstacles they have faced. Out of the applicants for this year’s gala each demonstrated innovation and growth, helping their small business create change in communities around Michigan.

“Small businesses create significant economic impact in communities all across Michigan, said Josh Hundt, Chief Business Development Officer and Executive Vice President at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “We are excited to acknowledge and celebrate more than 80 small businesses this year who have been selected by their peers, communities and small business support organizations and demonstrate the resiliency and impact of Michigan small businesses.”

Companies nominated for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award must be second-stage companies, defined as having six to 99 full-time-equivalent employees and generating $750,000 to $50 million in annual revenue or working capital from investors or grants. Additionally, the companies must be privately held and headquartered in Michigan.

Each nominee is evaluated based off of intent and capacity to grow such as:

Employee or sales growth

Exceptional entrepreneurial leadership

Sustainable competitive advantage

Other notable factors that showcase the company’s success

Michigan Celebrates Small Business hopes to celebrate small business success in-person at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on July 20. At this time MCSB is planning for a hybrid approach to the celebration, offering a virtual and in-person experience. If an in-person gala is permitted, MCSB will comply with CDC, state and Michigan State University guidelines.

About Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses

Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses is a non-profit (501c3) organization that is composed of statewide founding organizations that provide small businesses with resources to help their company grow. MCSB has Since 2005, their awards gala has celebrated and honored the impact small businesses have on our communities and state. MCSB makes small businesses their priority and will continue to support, connect, and celebrate small businesses in Michigan.

Michigan Celebrates Small Business is a partnership of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Edward Lowe Foundation, Small Business Association of Michigan, U.S. Small Business Administration, Michigan Business Network and the Michigan Small Business Development Center.

Kinexus Group is the Managing Partner of 2021 Michigan Celebrates Small Business gala.

Information about Michigan Celebrates Small Business can be found at www.MichiganCelebrates.org