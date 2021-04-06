Selling a home can be easy with Seattle Home Buyers, I Will Buy House.

The team at I Will Buy House can help make life easy for homeowners looking to sell their homes with no hassle.

Selling a home in Seattle can be stressful, with months of uncertainty sitting on the market, cleaning, repairs, multiple showings, closing fees, commissions, and open houses. Selling property the traditional route can add more stress and make things worse.

However, when homeowners choose to work with Seattle home buyers, I Will Buy House, they can rest assured they are selling their house in a way with no strings attached. Alex and Viktor, founders of I Will Buy House, joined forces in 2015.

The duo understands that life can put people in unfortunate situations that they need help getting out of quickly, which is where they step in. Whenever they work with a homeowner, they always put themselves in their shoes.

Alex and Viktor can relate to homeowners facing difficulty as they’ve been in challenging situations themselves. Viktors parents moved to the USA when he was only three years old after facing persecution back home.

They settled in Washington and worked very hard to support their family. Sometimes their efforts were not enough, and Viktor and his siblings went to bed hungry. When the 2008 housing crisis came, Viktor helped his parents after losing their house to foreclosure.

Similarly, Alex’s family moved to the USA when he was nine years old because of a lack of jobs in his home country. During the first few years of living in New York, their family lived on food stamps. Alex worked hard full-time to support himself throughout university and pay down his student loans.

Viktor and Alex started their business as they first hand saw their family and friends hurt by the 2008 housing crisis. So when they talk to homeowners who are facing challenges in their life, whether they’re health-related, financial, or family-focused, they can sympathize with them because they know how much pain and anguish these issues can cause.

Working with I Will By House is simple, starting with a phone call to discuss the details of the property of interest; once the company reviews the information, they can generally make a fair, all-cash offer within thirty minutes. From there, the closing can be done in about two weeks or based entirely on the homeowner’s schedule and requirements.

They never have to worry about paying for any closing costs or worrying about the sale falling through last minute.

Contact Name: Alexander Romanav

Email: alexander@iwillbuyhouse.com

About I Will Buy House

I Will Buy House is a home buying company based in Washington State and helps people going through difficult homeowner situations such as foreclosure, taxes, divorce, and more. I Will Buy House are proud Seattle Home Buyers and pride themselves on helping those in their communities.