Personal Injury Attorney Richard M. Kenny has been selected among America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators for 2021

Download Full Size Image”>

Recently, Attorney Richard M. Kenny of the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny has been selected among America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators® for 2021.

For an attorney to be considered for this award, he or she must have litigated a legal matter with at least $2,000,000 in alleged damages at stake. From here, any attorney who is selected for this award will undergo Qualitative Comparative Analysis, wherein the organization will evaluate many facets of an attorney’s qualifications and practice, including his/her experience, notable case results on behalf of their clients, reputation amongst their peers, impact on their community, and more.

Each year, America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators® only selects the top 100 qualifying attorneys in each state for this high honor, meaning that less than 1% of attorneys in the United States receive such an award—and far less in the state of New York.

Attorney Kenny began his work as a civil plaintiff attorney over 30 years ago, and since then, he has delivered over 150 verdicts. Due to his staunch dedication to assisting accident victims throughout New York City, he has won several awards over the course of his career, including being named as one of the Best Attorneys in America by his peers from 2013 to the present.

Among the accident victims that Attorney Kenny has successfully represented is a construction worker who lost his leg during a highway construction job as a result of having his leg pinned between two concrete pylons. In most construction accidents, construction workers will simply file workers’ compensation claims, however, Attorney Kenny realized that the damages far exceeded any compensation that could be recovered in such a claim, and as a result, he initiated a lawsuit under a novel theory of law that had not been attempted before. In the end, they recovered a $6.2 million settlement on behalf of their client.

In another construction accident case, the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny recovered $4.35 million in compensation for an accident victim who developed brain damage after falling from a scaffold due to no fault of his own. In that trial, Attorney Kenny proved that the accident victim was not given the necessary safety equipment to do his job, and as a result, he fell from the scaffold and sustained permanent brain damage.

Attorney Kenny is also a frequent contributor to the community. After the 9/11 tragedy struck, he worked as a 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund Volunteer. Additionally, after Hurricane Sandy ravaged the East Coast, Attorney Kenny worked as a Sandy Relief Effort Legal Volunteer. The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny has also recovered $25 million for first responders who suffered injuries while responding to the 9/11 catastrophe.

The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny has helped victims of malpractice, negligence, and wrongful death in New York City since 2002, and if you have been wrongfully injured, they are ready to assist you as well. Contact our New York City personal injury attorney online or call him at (212) 421-0300.