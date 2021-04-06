IMPORTANT TIPS FOR BUILDING A CASE FOR REBRANDING

As the trends and dynamics in the market change, the need to rebrand a business arises. It is not the decision that is taken with an impulse. The branding strategy does not remain relevant as the time progresses. This is the era of instant gratification. A decade ago, it was not the case. So, businesses feel the need to rebrand themselves to stay relevant, do not lose the audience, and gain as much market share as possible. In addition, it is important to connect and communicate with new customers effectively without disappointing the current customer base as rebranding takes place. Following are some the important tips for building a rebranding case:

Determine why you feel the need to rebrand:

The rebranding process will be successful if businesses have a compelling list of reasons for changing. What are the challenges are you facing now which can be eliminated if rebranded? Is rebranding necessary to achieve growth and achieve long-term goals? Are there other ways to obtain results that can be achieved with a rebranding? Make everything clear to yourself before building a case of rebranding. Do not opt for rebranding without any clear, customer-oriented, and strategic reasons. Once the decision to rebrand is taken, ensure you communicate those reasons to your customers to continue having their loyalty.

Have an extensive strategy before you start:

Though it is easy to take a decision, implementing them is difficult. There would be many unforeseen complexities during the process of rebranding and those complexities may turn rebranding strategy into a failure. So, businesses need to have an extensive strategy to ensure the processes run smoothly and they do not lose customers during the process. Plan for the changes that will be made, designate members of each area of change, and make decisions about how it will be communicated to the audience.

Determine questions and concerns:

Communication with customers is a key during the process of rebranding. Existing clients need to understand the reasons behind the changes. They will raise questions and concerns regarding the changes. Businesses need to keep their communication simple and straightforward and address customers’ fears and concerns to make them understand and support the change. Else, they may lose trust and experience a significant drop in sales and revenue could be seen.

Publicize the rebrand:

The communication with existing and potential customers should not be internal or private. Talking about changes publicly will not only help in maintaining the current level of business but also lead to an increase. Utilizing social media, press releases, and media contacts to communicate changes to customers and the general public will generate an interest in the company and offer a better understanding of the decision to rebrand. Talking publicly about rebranding and reasons behind those will create a new positive vibe and positive reaction among existing and potential customers.

Rebranding is a huge task for any business. It involves a lot of time along with intellectual and financial investment. Being one of the leading branding agencies in Pune, India Kaizen Design Studio helps businesses in the creative process of rebranding by assisting in finding an innovative name, redesigning a website, communicating with general audience and customers, and creating brand awareness.

