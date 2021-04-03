Hong Kong – Update on cluster of Vancomycin Resistant Enterococci cases at Tuen Mun Hospital

Update on cluster of Vancomycin Resistant Enterococci cases at Tuen Mun Hospital ********************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

Regarding an earlier announcement on a cluster of patients confirmed to be carriers of Vancomycin Resistant Enterococci (VRE) in a medical ward, the spokesperson for Tuen Mun Hospital (TMH) made the following update today (April 3):



In accordance with the prevailing infection control guidelines, the hospital has conducted contact tracing. Six male and one female patients (aged 57 to 74) were found to be VRE carriers without any symptom of infection. The seven patients are still hospitalised. A 65-year-old patient is in critical condition because of his underlying disease. The remaining patients are in stable condition.

The ward concerned has adopted the following enhanced infection control measures:



1. Enhanced hand hygiene and stringent contact precautions;

2. Enhanced attention to contamination-prone procedures; and

3. Enhanced disinfection and cleaning of the ward concerned.

The hospital will continue the enhanced infection control measures and closely monitor the situation of the ward. The cases have been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection for necessary follow up.