COVID19 Vaccination-Day 78

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 7.44 Crore today.

A total of 7,44,42,267 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 8 pm today.

These include 89,53,552 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 53,06,671 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 96,19,289 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 40,18,526 FLWs (2nd dose), 4,57,78,875 for more than 45 years old(1st Dose) and 7,65,354 for more than 45 years old (2nd dose).

HCWs FLWs Over 45 Years Total Achievement 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 89,53,552 53,06,671 96,19,289 40,18,526 4,57,78,875 7,65,354 6,43,51,716 1,00,90,551

Total 13,00,146 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the Seventy Eighth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 11,86,621 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,13,525 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 3rd April 2021 HCWs FLWs Over45Years Total Achievement 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 18,897 9,635 43,873 25,878 1123851 78012 11,86,621 1,13,525

