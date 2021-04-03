Select Page

COVID19 Vaccination-Day 78

Apr 3, 2021 | Business

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 7.44 Crore today.

A total of 7,44,42,267 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 8 pm today.

These include 89,53,552 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 53,06,671 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 96,19,289 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 40,18,526 FLWs (2nd dose), 4,57,78,875 for more than 45 years old(1st Dose) and 7,65,354 for more than 45 years old (2nd dose).

HCWs

FLWs

Over 45 Years

Total Achievement

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

89,53,552

53,06,671

96,19,289

40,18,526

4,57,78,875

7,65,354

6,43,51,716

1,00,90,551

Total 13,00,146 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the Seventy Eighth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 11,86,621 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,13,525 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 3rd April 2021

HCWs

FLWs

Over45Years

Total Achievement

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

18,897

9,635

43,873

25,878

1123851

78012

11,86,621

1,13,525

 ****

MV

(Release ID: 1709392)
Visitor Counter : 235



Read this release in:

Marathi