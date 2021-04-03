Always remember your mother, mother tongue, motherland and native place – Vice President

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today emphasised the need to remember one’s roots and always be respectful towards one’s mother, mother tongue, motherland and native place.

Addressing the gathering at Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar after releasing the book titled – ‘Neelimarani – My Mother, My Hero’, Shri Naidu called for extensive use of mother tongue in education, judiciary and administration. In the true spirit of ‘share & care’, he appealed to the successful men & women to help and support the people in their native villages.

The book written by Lok Sabha member, Dr. Achyuta Samanta is a biography of his late mother, Smt. Neelimarani. Commending Shri Samanta for putting down in words the life and struggle of his mother, Shri Naidu said that it was heartwarming to release the biography of a mother; because it is the mother who makes a man or woman great through her upbringing and values.

Paying rich tributes to Smt. Neelimarani, the Vice President said that despite abject poverty and lack of resources, she ensured good education to her children and kept working for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden. He expressed happiness over the fact that with the help of her sons, Smt. Neelimarani ji turned her native village Kalarabanka into one of the first smart villages of its kind in the country. Calling this very inspiring, Shri Naidu wanted others to emulate her and work for the betterment of people’s lives in their native places.

The Governor of Odisha, Prof. Ganeshi Lal and Lok Sabha member, Dr. Achyuta Samanta were among those who were present at the event.

