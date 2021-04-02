NextGenInnov8 & HeadHeldHigh Foundation in partnership to promote Mission 15.1k

Accelerated thrust given rising covid cases across India; focus on small kirana stores & vegetable vendors besides government schools

NextGenInnov8, a transformation focused venture, today announced its partnering with Bengaluru-based Head Held High Foundation (HHH) for its “Mission 15.1k” which envisages donation of 15,100 Suraksha Boxes to small vegetable vendors/kirana stores & government schools among others. Suraksha box is a UVC Light sterilization box which can be used to keep fruits, vegetables, keys, wallets, goggles sanitised from all viruses including all strains of COVID-19 disinfected and clean. Tested, approved, and certified by CSIR-CMERI (ICMR Approved lab) to safeguard against viruses, bacteria & fungi including COVID-19, Suraksha Box has a Govt. of India (MC&I) published patent. The movement is targeted towards providing Suraksha Boxes to underprivileged sections of society, front-line workers, schools and institutions, slum dwellers, etc.

Speaking about the collaboration, Aditya Pachpande, Founder, NextGenInnov8, said, “Mission 15.1K is more relevant than ever considering the alarming spike in COVID cases across India. There is a real sense of urgency to ensure those who need this protection the most in this period, get it and this partnership with Head Held High foundation is to accelerate and make this happen. I sincerely appeal more individuals, corporates, NGOs to join the movement. Heartily thank the team at the foundation for their support.”

In his comments, Pankaj Singh, CEO, Head Held High Foundation, said, “We are happy and proud to partner with NextGenInnov8 in making these Suraksha Boxes widely available across the country. This invention by 14 year old Aditya Pachpande is not only relevant and useful for people in their daily lives but also symbolises the kind of youth-driven innovation that Head Held High has always championed.”