Hong Kong – Temporary closure of Kowloon Park Sports Centre

Temporary closure of Kowloon Park Sports Centre ***********************************************



A spokesman for the Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (April 2) that a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus disease 2019 has visited Kowloon Park Sports Centre in Yau Tsim Mong District, and that the department has immediately arranged for a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the facilities. Kowloon Park Sports Centre will be temporarily closed at 8pm today and will reopen at 7am tomorrow (April 3).

