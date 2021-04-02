Grassroots Parent Group Launches Website and Survey to Empower Family and Student Voice During the Pandemic

Parent U-Turn, a grassroots advocacy group made up of both African-American and Latino parents from Southeast Los Angeles, has launched an educational website and COVID-related survey. This website is a tool to help support families to navigate the troubled waters of the educational system during the COVID-19 pandemic and to assist students return to school. The survey results will allow Parent U-Turn to inform families, educators, and policy makers about how to best serve students and families in a post-vaccinated learning environment.



“Parent and student voices are absent from the conversation about our educational experience this past year. It is critical we hear from the community to understand the educational challenges families have faced and how we will solve the education gap moving forward. We hope our survey will help fill this gap” said Mary Johnson, Founder and President of Parent U-Turn.

“As education adapts to the needs of the 21st century and a COVID learning environment, parents must have an increased role in their children’s education. Parent U-Turn empowers parents and families to work alongside educators and policymakers to bring equality to schools” added Johnson.

The Parent U-Turn website and survey were created with assistance from the Pat Lucas Center for Teacher Preparation within Pepperdine’s Graduate School of Education and Psychology.

“Mary Johnson and Parent U-Turn continue to advocate for students and families most negatively impacted by educational and structural challenges; challenges magnified further by the COVID-19 pandemic. PUT’s website and survey continues a long tradition of making sure the voices of the community are heard when educators and policymakers are making decisions that impact our youth.” -Dr. Anthony Collatos, Professor of Education within Pepperdine University’s Graduate School of Education and Psychology.

Parents, guardians, and students can complete the survey (in Spanish or English) by visiting the Parent U-Turn website at www.parentuturn.com.

For more information or interviews, contact Mary Johnson at 323-481-3992 or mjadvocate2003@yahoo.com.