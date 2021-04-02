BrainTrain Releases Chinese Language Version of IVA-2 Integrated Visual and Audio Test of Attention

BrainTrain, Inc., has announced the release of a Chinese Language version of its IVA-2 computerized test of visual and auditory attention. The new Chinese version of the software gives the test administrator the option of electing to administer the test in Cantonese, Mandarin, or Taiwanese. These Chinese language options are offered in addition to already available foreign language versions in Spanish, Swedish, Canadian French, and Japanese. Adding the Language Option to the test kit allows the clinician to administer the test in any of these languages. All written and spoken test instructions are presented by the computer in the language selected.

The IVA-2, available for use on Windows PCs, is used by mental healthcare professionals worldwide to help them evaluate their clients’ attention and mental functioning abilities. BrainTrain offers a remote version of the IVA-2 allowing clients to safely take the test at home or while maintaining social distance in the office using an iPad. Secure results can be immediately uploaded to the clinician’s computer.

The IVA-2 provides a unique report writing system (English only). The clinician can select from a variety of different kinds of reports, which may include not only IVA-2 results but also clinical history, presenting symptoms, other psychological issues, clinical observations, and rating scale results. IVA-2 results can also be integrated with BrainTrain’s MeSA test of Executive Functioning, if the clinician has this test installed on the same computer. The IVA-2 reports can be easily edited by the clinician and incorporated into a comprehensive neuropsychological evaluation.

The IVA-2 is QEEG and fMRI validated and has been found by many clinicians to be highly sensitive to attention and response control problems.

For more information about BrainTrain’s IVA-2 Test of Attention, professionals are invited to visit the BrainTrain website at www.braintrain.com or directly link to the IVA-2 page at https://www.braintrain.com/iva2/. To speak with a BrainTrain sales representative, call 800-822-0538 or 804-320-0105. A FREE trial of the IVA-2 test is available to qualified users.

About BrainTrain:

BrainTrain, Inc. has been in the business of creating neuropsychological testing and training software since 1989, when neuropsychologist, Dr. Joseph A. Sandford, author and developer of numerous programs, first released the Captain’s Log: Cognitive Training Program. This original software helped form the foundation for many products to come, assisting people in developing their mental acuity and helping professionals improve the quality of their client’s lives.