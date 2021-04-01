The Office Providers Discovers the Most Socially-Distanced Office…On Mars

Office space search agency, The Office Providers, believes that they may have found the ultimate socially-distanced office location…on Mars.

The Office Providers set off on the Perseverance Rover in July 2020 and landed 6 months later, a few weeks ago.

The company believes that as an office location, although “secondary and non-prime”, it is, by far, the most socially-distanced.

Managing Director of The Office Providers, Mike Gardener, admitted, “Ok, so we didn’t actually go to Mars – but we did go virtually, though, by having our name etched onto the rocket as part of NASA’s ‘Send Your Name’ project”.

He also conceded that the 6-month commute, lack of resources, high levels of radiation and minimal oxygen supply would likely be seen as drawbacks for many.

He stated, “for the time being, we are planning to stick to sourcing Covid-compliant flexible offices and workspaces in all locations on Earth, instead, as we’re good at that”.

The Office Providers is a free-to-use flexible office and workspace search agency that works with office providers in all locations (on Earth) helping businesses find the perfect flexible workplace solution.