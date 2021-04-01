Hong Kong – SJ continues to explain improvements to HKSAR’s electoral system (with photos)

SJ continues to explain improvements to HKSAR’s electoral system (with photos) ******************************************************************************



The Secretary for Justice, Ms Teresa Cheng, SC, continued to meet with stakeholders in the community at a briefing session today (April 1) to explain the improvements to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)’s electoral system, enabling them to have a better understanding of the matter and thereby render their support.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress passed the amended Annex I to the Basic Law on Method for the Selection of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Annex II to the Basic Law on Method for the Formation of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Its Voting Procedures for improving the electoral system of the HKSAR. The Department of Justice will give its full support to the Government’s work with a view to improving the electoral system as early as possible.

Ms Cheng said that the improvements aim to expand the balanced and orderly political participation as well as provide a broader representation of society, reflecting the overall interests of society and signifying an important move to advance Hong Kong’s democratic electoral system.

To explain to the community on the importance, necessity and legality of improving the HKSAR’s electoral system, Ms Cheng has attended briefing sessions for two consecutive days, striving to gain its staunch support.