Discounted Properties on a Luxury Condo lets you visit Disney and use Florida vacation dollars to build wealth at the same time

Ideal Homes International is offering a 10% discount on a limited number of luxury condos for sale in Florida. Management rents it out when you’re not there to pay off the mortgage.

Orlando, FL, 31st March 2021, ZEXPRWIRE – By purchasing one of these luxury properties, you can take the family to Disney World and use your vacation dollars that would otherwise be spent on hotels to build wealth.

“An investment at the luxurious resort in Orlando, Florida is already a good deal. It’s even better now with our exclusive offer of an extra 10% discount off a limited number of two or three-bedroom condominiums. Units start at $337,000 before the discount,” said Ideal Homes International President Chris White.

When you’re not there, management will rent it out to pay your mortgage costs with maybe some extra money in your pocket depending on how often you use it. Now, you don’t have to sacrifice your retirement savings for a Florida dream.

It’s a hands-off investment. The management takes care of everything for a cut of the rental income. You don’t have to worry about any bookings, maintenance, insurance or upkeep. If something goes wrong with your unit, it’s all covered and part of the management’s guarantee.

Situated near Florida’s Disney, Universal Studios and SeaWorld theme parks and an hour from the ocean. The resort is on a lake and has plenty of activities for the whole family with two swimming pools, beautiful water park, lazy river, surfing simulator, spa, restaurants and bar.

“The resort is very safe in a gated community. Parents could leave their kids at the waterpark while having a nice meal at one of the four onsite restaurants. There’s nice music playing all the time. There are also watersports, kayaks and paddleboards and you can go fishing with the kids at the lake,” said White.

You can stay and not worry about transportation. The resort is only six miles away from Disney and 30 minutes to Universal theme park with free shuttles. The condominium units also have laundry room facilities and a kitchen so you can cook for yourself and save money.

With the exclusive 10% discount offered by Ideal Homes International, you could buy a $337,000 two-bedroom condominium for $303,300. With at least 40% down or a $122,000 deposit, you carry a $181,300 mortgage at 5%.

The rentals would probably more than cover your mortgage costs with some extra money in your pocket. Before costs rents are returning about 7% a year.

When you purchase a unit, you could use it for two to four weeks a year for yourself, kids, grandkids and have a nice holiday while rentals pay off your mortgage when you’re not there. If you stay for a month during peak times, it will lower your returns compared to someone who never uses it.

At the moment, Florida has a booming real estate market that could continue to grow after the pandemic. If you decide to sell the condominium in five to eight years, it’s likely to increase in value.

“If you decide to sell it for $500,000, it’s possible to make about $206,000. It could be higher if the rentals managed to pay off some of the mortgage. That depends on the rental market and how often and when you use it,” said White.

This is a great way to build up your retirement fund, while taking your family on vacation at one of the most luxurious places in Florida.

You don’t have to worry about finding renters. There is lots of demand from tourists wanting to stay at the resort with the 22 million people visiting the area every year. Around Christmas or Easter, the resort is fully booked. Most of the time it’s 75% booked with renters spending about $300 a night.

Condominium ownership is also a great opportunity for people in the U.K. thinking about immigrating to Florida for its great year-round weather and lower tax rates.

White will be giving Zoom four-hour presentations of the resort with his staff, management, and a mortgage broker from April 5 – April 9 from 10am – 8pm EST.

The resort will also be adding new units that can be secured for 10% down. During the presentation, White will also be offering a number of incentives such as a 10-day package for you and your family to enjoy Disney Theme Parks and more.

“We can even arrange mortgages right on the spot making it easier for you to take part in this Florida dream vacation investment,” said White.

If you’re interested in attending the presentation see the Ideal Homes International website for more details. You can also contact Chris White directly by phone or on WhatsApp at +351 289 513 434 or [email protected].

Youtube Video – Click Here

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Company Name: Ideal Homes International

Contact Person: Chris White

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +351 289 513 434

City: Orlando

State: FL

Country: United States

Website: Click Here