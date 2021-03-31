VetSupply Is Now Accepting Afterpay!

Now is the time to stock up on all of your pet supplies and pay later!

We at VetSupply value offering a wide range of brand-name and high-quality pet products, and we know how important it is to have a variety of options. So we want to have as many choices as possible when it comes to shopping in our online store for you, and more importantly, payment options. Hence, we’re pleased to announce that Afterpay is now one of the many payment options available to you.

In the last few months, Afterpay has burst onto the scene as a wonderful way to shop and enjoy your purchases right away while paying for them over time and interest-free.

There’s no need to be concerned about paying the entire payment upfront. Purchase all of your pet products, such as treatments, accessories, and food now, and pay later with the newly added Afterpay payment option.

What do I Need?

To use Afterpay, you’ll need the following:

You’ll need a debit or credit card. You must be at least 18 years old. Resident of Australia

How Do I Checkout Using Afterpay?

All you have to do is choose Afterpay as your payment option on our online pet store’s checkout page and enter your information with Afterpay once you’ve finished shopping. It’s easy and trouble-free!

So just simply:

Fill your cart Choose Afterpay as your payment option at checkout Get your order right away Pay for the cost of your order in four easy-to-manage fortnightly and interest-free payments

So, the next time you go shopping for collars, supplements, food, or anything else for your puppy, dog, cat, or kitten, keep this in mind. You have the choice of using Afterpay. It complements our other payment choices, which include American Express, Paypal, Visa, Mastercard, and bank transfer. That’s a lot of options!