Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh report high Daily New Cases

Eight States, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh report a surge in the COVID daily new cases. 84.73% of the new cases are reported from these 8 states.

53,480 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 27,918. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 3,108 while Karnataka reported 2,975 new cases.

Ten States, as shown under, are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 5,52,566. It now comprises 4.55% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 11,846 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Five states namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 79.30% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra leads with more than 61% of the active caseload of the country.

On the other hand, more than 6.30 cr (6,30,54,353) vaccine doses have been administered through 10,46,757 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 82,16,239 HCWs (1st dose), 52,19,525 HCWs (2nd dose), 90,48,417 FLWs (1st dose) and 37,90,467 FLWs (2nd Dose), 73,52,957 (1st Dose) and 6,824 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities and 2,93,71,422 (1st Dose) and 48,502 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

HCWs FLWs 45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60 years Total 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 82,16,239 52,19,525 90,48,417 37,90,467 73,52,957 6,824 2,93,71,422 48,502 6,30,54,353

As on Day-74 of the vaccination drive (30th March, 2021), total 19,40,999 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 17,77,637 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 39,666 sessions for 1st dose and 1,63,632 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 30th March,2021 HCWs FLWs 45 to < 60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60 years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2ndDose 41,323 30,778 1,03,675 79,246 4,80,474 6,419 11,52,165 46,919 17,77,637 1,63,362

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,14,34,301 today. The national Recovery Rate is 94.11%.

41,280 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

354 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 82.20% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (139). Punjab follows with 64 daily deaths.

Fourteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Assam, Odisha, Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Mizoram, A&N Islands, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

****

MV/SJ



HFW/COVID States data/31stMarch2021/1

(Release ID: 1708656)

Visitor Counter : 3





