The Panda ASIC with the Best Performance

Among the premier ETH ASIC with high performance the Panda ASIC is a frontrunner. With a mini capability of 360 MH/s (ETH) ±5％it needs the power consumption of 1650W only. This product turns out to be perfectly one of the powerful crypto miners at present on the market.

The cost of PandaMiner B7 PRO (8G) has the inclusion of a power supply unit as well as shipping cost. The price includes the power supply unit also. Any refund or return option is not available. The only exception is when it turns out of stock. The hosting service happens to be available for the batch. The delivery time is March, 2021, as per the time of deposit payments.

The buyers need to follow the instructions for making the payment. Only Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, Ethereum Litecoin, and USDC happens to be available as the payment method.

At the time the buyer makes one order, the payment gets set against the real time bitcoin price and refund is unavailable because of the bitcoin price fluctuations.

After ordering, the buyer agrees with after-sales policies as followed:

No refund, change or cancellation will be entertained after ordering. Warranty period is 180 days. Shipping costs within the warrantee should be availed by customers.

About the Panda Miner:

