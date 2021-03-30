Stamford-based Financial Consultant Evan Kase Cites the Importance of Sticking to Fundamentals when Stock Picking in an Economic Downturn to ‘Pick up Shares in Resilient Companies at a Huge Discount’

STAMFORD, CT, March 30, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Stamford-based financial consultant Evan Kase stressed the importance of holding your ground on fundamentals analysis when stock picking during a market downturn, as we saw over the past couple years, from the trough of the S&P 500 on March, 23, 2020 to the all-time highs hitting the ticker today.

“One thing you can count on in the 21st century is the robust response of the federal government during a significant market downturn—nearly unlimited liquidity and breathtaking financial stimulus. If there are companies you know that will thrive with or without the economic disruption, then count on them being a steal as they decline with the broader market. Most importantly, make sure your portfolio is overweight these names,” Evan said.

Evan, who holds over 10 years of experience in financial services, noted that one of his portfolios has seen gains of 138% since March 23, 2020 versus the S&P 500 return of around 73%.

“Just remember that when you look back at the stock prices of all those strong companies you identified after a broad market recovery, it’s unlikely they will be trading even lower–in fact, you may be looking at outperformance from higher dividend yields on your cost basis and stock price appreciation,” Evan continued.

Evan has been responsible for analyzing the working capital structures of medium to large corporations (including fortune 500 companies) and providing in-depth analysis to potential private equity, bank, and/or hedge fund investors to assist in the creation of lending structures and loan availabilities for over five years.

Evan was an Associate at BMO Harris Bank in Chicago, IL for approximately two years and a Portfolio Manager at Bank of America Merrill Lynch for over four years. During his time there, Evan focused on underwriting, business development, portfolio monitoring and partnership efforts.

