Setting Up a Singapore Subsidiary Company

The process of incorporating a subsidiary company is similar to that of incorporating a private limited company in Singapore. Please click here to read the detailed guide.

The key requirements are also the same, as follows:

* at least one shareholder (individual or corporate entity)

* one resident director

* one company secretary

* initial paid-up share capital of at least S$1

a physical Singapore office address

Step-by-step guide to form a subsidiary company

Step 1 – Choose a company name. Maybe same or different from the parent company.

Step 2 – Choose a description of the business activities using SSIC 2010.

Step 3 – Decide the shareholding pattern and draft a shareholders agreement.

Step 4 – Finalise the details of shareholders, directors, and company’s local office address.

Step 5 – Appoint a Company Secretary.

Step 6 – Finalise the Memorandum and Articles of Association (MAA).

Step 7 – Appoint an auditor. (this must be done within three months of incorporation)

Step 8 – After incorporation, you can acquire the subsidiary’s business profile, incorporation certificate, share certificate, first board resolution, and bank account opening resolution.

Step 9 – Open a bank account.

Step 10 – Additionally, you may want to get the company seal and company stamp made for the subsidiary.

Read more about setting up a Singapore Subsidiary company at Singapore Company Incorporation website.