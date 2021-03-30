President’s Holi Greetings

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind in his message on the eve of Holi has said:-

“On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings to all the fellow citizens in India and abroad.

Holi, the festival of colours is also a major festival of the spring season. It is a festival of social harmony which celebrates joy, delight and hope in the lives of people. It gives us message of social integration and fraternity. At the same time, it also inspires people to come together in making a New India which is built on the foundation of amity, unity and harmony.

May this festival of great zeal and fervour further strengthen the spirit of nationalism which is integral to our cultural diversity.”

