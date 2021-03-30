Kaspersky Honored With 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Kaspersky is pleased to share that it has been acknowledged by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide for a second year in a row. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. Kaspersky receives this award for the companys partner program, Kaspersky United, which enables partners to develop and grow their security expertise regardless of their level of maturity.

Each year, CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication. Based on their assessment, the Kaspersky United Partner Program remains among the elite technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing maximum value and support for solution providers.

The Kaspersky United Partner Program continues to provide unparalleled opportunities for partners to develop a deep understanding of the companys products and solutions in order to offer customers specialized IT security solutions and services. Kaspersky encourages its partners to earn certifications to master techniques that can enhance their selling capabilities. As a direct result of partner feedback, the Kaspersky United Partner Program continues to expand partner access to education, sales and marketing toolkits so that partners can maintain and monetize their specializations across different status levels in one or several solution sets.

It is with great excitement that we again accept the 5-Star rating from CRN in its 2021 Partner Program Guide, said Matthew Courchesne, head of channel at Kaspersky North America. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about significant challenges in the channel, and due to the tenacity of my team, we were able to reach partners in new, engaging ways that quickly adapted to their ever changing needs. This is an achievement we are very proud of, and I look forward to strengthening our partner relationships in 2021 and beyond.

As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business. said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. CRNs 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organizations program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kasperskys deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The companys comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 270,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at usa.kaspersky.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

